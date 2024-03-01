Amidst the excitement of their impending parenthood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to captivate with their fashionable presence. Recently spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, the power couple exuded happiness and style. Recently, Ranveer shared two images on Instagram. Deepika looks stunning in a jet-black sleeveless gown, her neatly tied hair adorned with soft curls, emanating an Audrey Hepburn vibe. Meanwhile, Ranveer exuded charm in an all-white ensemble, effortlessly adding flair with his stylish black shades. As they enjoy each moment, their radiant smiles hint at the imminent joy of parenthood, making every glimpse of their fashionable journey all the more delightful. 'Raunak Aa Gayi Mehfil Mein' Ranveer Singh Replies to B Praak's Insta Post at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash in Jamnagar (View Pic).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

