Deepika effortlessly exudes captivating beauty in her latest look from Fighter movie promotions shared on her instagram. Rocking a chic black oversized pantsuit, she exudes boss lady vibes with wide-fit pants and a roomy blazer. The classic sophistication of her ensemble stands out fabulously. Complementing the look, Deepika opts for a timeless red lip and a dewy glam makeup style. Her eyes captivate with a subtle glam touch and enhanced allure through mascara. Amidst her solid style game, Deepika's beauty sensibilities remain a total standout, making her an absolute treat for fans. Fighter: ‘Lived in Quarters’ Deepika Padukone Shares Her Surreal Experience of Filming at Tezpur Air Force Station for Siddharth Anand’s Film.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

