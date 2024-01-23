Deepika Padukone has finally touched down on the Fighter promotional runway and her style is anything but low-key! Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she proves that cosy and chic can coexist beautifully. In the photos shared, she rocks an oversized white knitted top that looks like a warm hug, perfectly paired with classic denim jeans. The contrast creates a laid-back yet effortlessly stylish vibe. But DP doesn't stop there. She manages to inject a dose of supermodel sexiness with the relaxed fit of the top and the way it skims her silhouette. Not to miss, her open hairdo and flawless makeup game. Karishma Tanna in Monokini Soaks Up The Sun and Chills by the Pool in Hot Pics From Dubai Getaway!

Deepika Padukone Rocks Super Casual Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

