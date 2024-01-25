Deepika Padukone has done us proud again as she nailed winter fashion during Fighter promotion! For the event, the actress opted for a cosy ensemble comprising of a baggy white collared shirt and knitted sweater combo, which she paired with fitted pants. We totally love the beige colour of her outfit, serving warm vibes. With an open hairdo and sharp makeup game, her OOTD indeed spells classic and chic. Not to miss her sexy nude heels. Ah-mazing! Deepika Padukone Kickstarts Fighter Promotion in Style; Actress Rocks Oversized Knitted Top and Denim Combo (See Pics).

Deepika Padukone For Fighter Promotion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

