Dharmendra's birthday special! The legendary Bollywood actor turns 88 today, and fans from all over the country pour their love and praise for him. Throughout his long-running career, Dharmendra has given some of the best hits through his stellar performance and enigmatic charisma. Known as the original 'soft boy' and heartthrob of Bollywood cinema, Dharmendra is also famous for his stellar style statements. On the special occasion of the country's beloved Veeru's birthday, let's dive in and explore his 5 iconic looks adored even today by fashion enthusiasts. Dharmendra Birthday: The Soft Boy Era Of The Handsome Actor and 5 Movies That Celebrated It.

Dharmendra in Olive Green Co-Ord Outfit

Donning The Classic Gentleman Look in Tucked Shirt and Trousers With a Sleek Belt

Stripes and Denim Combo! Red and Black Striped Vest and Beret With Blue Jeans

Sporty in White! Printed White Tee Paired With Shorts

Forever Handsome in Desi Attire! Dharmendra in Kurta and Printed Shawl

