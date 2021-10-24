Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. The gorgeous TV personality had married singer and reality TV star Rahul Vaidya this year on July 16. Disha shared an array of beautiful snaps flaunting her gorgeous Karwa Chauth look. She wore a stunning red saree with golden checks zari weaving all over and paired it with a pretty sleeveless, backless blouse. Disha wore a pair of statement chandbali earrings, mangalsutra, sindoor, bindi and bangles to complete her OOTN. Karwa Chauth 2021 is celebrated on October 24, Sunday. It is a day-long fasting festival observed by married Hindu women for the health, well-being and long life of their husbands. Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous in Red Saree As She Celebrates Her First Karwa Chauth Post Marriage (View Pics).

Disha Parmar's Karwa Chauth 2021 Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

