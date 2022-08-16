Disha Parmar has always been perfect when it comes to carrying an ethnic look with an exuberant charm and effortless style! The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress took to Instagram to share beautiful pics in pink silk saree that made her look like the "Quintessential 60’s Heroine". No doubt, her caption perfectly channelled her inner diva who looked enchanting in the six yards of elegance. Her middle-parted sleek bun, statement jewellery and gajra rounded up her minimal ethnic fashion with utmost grace and charm. Disha Parmar’s Throwback Picture From Her First Day of Shoot on the Sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 Is Sure To Make You Nostalgic! (Watch Video)

View Pics of Disha Parmar in Rani Pink Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

