Bored of all-whites or all-pocha (cue 90s kids) looks for Holi celebration? Well, it is time to get some much-needed celebrity inspiration to celebrate the ‘festival of colours.’ Television actress Disha Parmar recently shared a couple of photos on Instagram, and they will make you sing ‘uff teri adaa’ for real. The gorgeous Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress flaunts desi swag in a stunning white and boysenberry tie and dye saree with a solid-coloured studded blouse. With matching bangles, oxidised silver jhumkas, bindi and a pair of sunnies - Disha is ready to rock and roll. We are definitely getting this look bookmarked under Holi 2022 outfit and style inspo idea! Holi will be celebrated on March 18, Friday this year.

Disha Parmar's Latest Instagram Post Will Make You Say 'Uff Teri Adaa'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)