Disha Parmar, aiming for winter chic, graces the season with her impeccable style. The television actress recently unveiled stunning snapshots showcasing her in a captivating monochrome plaid ensemble. Wrapped in a white and black plaid winter coat, The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress exuded elegance while posing charmingly for her husband's ( Rahul Vaidya) lens. The new mama in town radiated sheer cuteness and charm in a high ponytail and large gold hoops that added a touch of glam to her look. Opting for understated makeup with nude lipstick, Disha enhanced her fair complexion, letting her natural beauty shine. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Reveal Their Newborn Baby Girl's Name ‘Navya’; Here’s What It Means!.

Disha Parmar's Cosy Winter-Chic Look!

