Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 actress Disha Parmar married the love of her life, singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya, last year. And it has been a beautiful journey of marriage full of festivities and celebrations. Disha took to Instagram to share pics from her ‘first Makar Sankranti’ celebrated last month. She captioned the post, writing, “Just a few Happy Moments with the Happy people from my 1st ‘Makar Sankranti’ function [sic]” The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress has nailed the traditional Marathi look in black saree with orange border, which she styled with exquisite jewellery including nath and kamarband. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar Talks About Response of the Show, Says ‘It’s Been a Treat for All the Fans’.

So Pretty! View Pics of Disha Parmar in Traditional Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)