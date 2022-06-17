One of the most stylish television actresses, Disha Parmar, is back again to make heads turn over her aesthetic traditional look. She shared the pictures on her Instagram handle recently. She looks extremely elegant in dark green suit and the statement jhumkas amp up her ensemble perfectly! Her ethnic look radiates pure grace and charm that she's best known for. Disha is currently playing the role of 'Priya' in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, a Sony TV daily soap. Hotties Disha Parmar And Vedika Bhandari Groove To ‘Naughty Balam’ And Flaunt Their Sexy Moves In Maldives (Watch Video)

Check out how beautiful Disha Parmar Looks in the Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

