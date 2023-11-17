Disha Patani is truly elevating her fashion game! Her red carpet appearances speak volumes about her impeccable sense of style. Whether she's adorning traditional sarees to flaunt her ethnic beauty or opting for gowns, the actress consistently captivates attention. Recently, the Malang actress appeared absolutely ravishing and radiant in a white cut-out gown featuring a thigh-high slit. Striking a perfect balance between elegance and charm, Disha posed with sheer perfection. She complemented her look with a statement stone-studded necklace, accompanied by well-defined eyes and a red lip color. A neat hair bun and sparkling heels rounded off her ensemble. Hot! Disha Patani Sizzles In a Pastel Lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 (View Pic),

Check Out Disha Patani's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

