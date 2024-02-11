You may love or hate her, but she's literally an inspiration when it comes to fitness! Yes, we are talking about the sizzling babe, Disha Patani, who often makes noise on the internet for her bold fashion. Today, the actress treated her fans with a sexy photo dump and sent temperatures soaring. Posing like no one's watching, the actress flaunted her slim body in lingerie and fitted full-sleeved top. Not to miss her sensuous poses that are sure to make you scream wow. Have a look at her stunning photoshoot below. Hot! Nushrratt Bharuccha Wows Fans with Striking Thigh Phoenix Tattoo in Latest Mirror Selfie (View Pics).

Hottie Disha Patani in Calvin Kein:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)