Disha Patani has started off the week by posting hot photos of herself in a Leopard print bikini. The actress blocked her face with her phone which she held up to the mirror and snapped a photo of herself wearing the swim suit, which is unfortunately lost. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a cross necklace. Project K: Disha Patani's First Look From Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-Starrer Unveiled!

Disha Patani's Swim Suit Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

