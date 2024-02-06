Actress Disha Patani is always known to put her best fashion foot forward! Her latest Instagram post is no exception. Disha looked stunning in a shimmery red top and skirt coordinated set, with strategically placed sequins, giving the outfit an ombre look. The outfit sets the perfect mood and offers the ideal outfit inspiration for Valentine's Day. She completed the look with a pair of glittery heels. Her makeup was flawless, with a subtle, dewy base and glossy nude lips, while her loose, wavy hair added the finishing touch to her style. Disha Patani Ditches Her Calvin Klein Lingerie and Picks a Hot Pink Monokini To Welcome the Summer - View Pic.

View Disha Patani’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

