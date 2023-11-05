Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a series of gorgeous pics in which she can be seen wearing saree. The actress paired her subtle six-yard with printed blouse and looked every bit stunning. Further, to amp up her overall look, she opted for a statement golden choker neckpiece and bangles. Not to miss, her open hairdo and superbly done lashes and makeup. Indeed, Hina's this stylish look can be re-created by you this Diwali. Check out her photos below! Diwali 2023 Fashion: Madhuri Dixit's Paithani Saree Is Perfect Pick for the Festive Season (View Pics).

Hina Khan Spells Wow in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

