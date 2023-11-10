Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her stunning style sense, has served Diwali fashion inspiration and it's exquisite. In new pics shared by the actress on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a blush pink cleavage flashing lehenga paired with bralette top. From tip to toe, she screams glam and not to miss her stunning snake-themed neckpiece and bracelet. Further, flawless makeup, little blush on cheeks and short hairdo is how the beauty rounded off her look out. Check it out! Diwali 2023: Let Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Others Help You Get Ready Gen-Z Style On This Festive Season!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Exquisite Lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)