Dua Lipa turned heads with a glamorous red carpet entrance at the London premiere of her film, Argylle. The singer, rocking a stunning custom Gucci gown, channelled shimmering elegance for the occasion. Lipa's strapless dress was a vision of sparkling maroon sequins, perfectly complementing her newly-acquired red hair, styled in loose, beachy waves. Keeping the accessories minimal, she opted for a single statement piece - a bold gold collar necklace. Her makeup added a touch of edge with smoky eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow, perfectly matching the dress's vibe. Check out her pics below. Ethereal Elegance! Kylie Jenner Stuns in Sheer White Mini Dress at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Show in Paris (View Pics).

Dua Lipa Slays in Gucci Gown:

