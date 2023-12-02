Dua Lipa set Instagram ablaze with her latest snaps, showcasing a bold new look. The pop sensation rocked a fiery red ponytail, complemented by adorable bow earrings that added a touch of playfulness to her ensemble. Dressed in a chic black collared dress adorned with white dots and adorned with oversized gold buttons, Lipa effortlessly blended sophistication with a hint of retro charm. Dua Lipa’s Recent Trip to Japan Was Filled With Fun Games, Selfies, Drinks, and Mouthwatering Meals.

View Dua's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)