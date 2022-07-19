Rashami Desai swayed her fans with her radiant look that she carried for HT India's Most Stylish Awards. The television actress donned a shimmery see-through blue gown and stole the limelight with her exuberant fashion game. She put her stylish foot forward in the bold thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline that channelled the modern-day princess in her. She raised the temperature with highlighted cheeks and kohl-lined eyes while her smokey eyeshadow glittered bright through her stylish ensemble. Does she look like Elsa or Mermaid? According to Rashami, she is giving "Major Elsa vibes" from 'Frozen' and we couldn't agree more! Janhvi Kapoor’s Vibrant Look in Brown Top and Matching Pants Makes her Scenic Background Even More Appealing! (View Pics)

View Rashmi Desai's Pics In See-Through Gown Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

