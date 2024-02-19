With an aura of grace, Emily Blunt descended the red carpet draped in an Elie Saab Spring 2024 Haute Couture masterpiece, adorned with intricate cut-outs and Mr. Saab's signature embellishments. The gown, boasting a nude base embellished with subtle yet dazzling silver accents, exuded understated glamour. Complementing the ensemble, she accessorised with a ruby diamond necklace and earrings set, along with a striking ring. Her lustrous blonde locks were elegantly styled into a polished updo, adding to the overall allure. Enhancing her natural beauty, her makeup showcased flawless execution, featuring bronzer and highlighter to accentuate her features, while a pop of pink adorned her lips, completing the look with finesse. Emily Blunt Birthday Special: Most Stylish Red Carpet Outfits of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Actress As She Turns 36 (See Photos).

View Emily Blunt’s Pics From the BAFTA 2024 Awards Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

