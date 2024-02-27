Emma Roberts was an absolute vision at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 in Santa Monica! She effortlessly stole the show with her radiant charm. Rocking a chic black cut-out dress, she flaunted her toned and sexy back with confidence and style that was off the charts! A mini train trailed behind her, adding that extra touch of glamour. Her look? It was definitely the talk of the town! Emma opted to accessorise the look with dangling diamond earrings, which were the perfect accessory to complete her daring ensemble. Coming to makeup, Emma's dewy, radiant base paired with hints of pink on her eyes, cheeks, and lips was pure perfection! Her blonde locks, left loose, added an extra layer of allure to her already flawless look. Emma Roberts Birthday: Most Stunning Appearances of the 'Scream Queens' Actress!.

View Emma Roberts Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

