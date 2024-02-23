Esha Deol looks radiant in her recent social media post. The picture, which is posted along with an interesting caption—no matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise—seems to be hinting at her separation from long-time partner Bharat Takhtani. Keeping her look simple, she's seen in a strappy black top with a tie-up, minimal makeup, and accessorised with a white hat, sunglasses, and silver earrings. Her loose hair completes the relaxed and casual look perfectly. Esha Deol Looks Gorgeous in Strapless Bodycon Blue Dress (View Pics)

View Esha Deol’s Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)