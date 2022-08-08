Esha Gupta manages to somehow be stylish at any time of day, whether it's casual pants and t shirt or a beautiful shiny brown gown which she recently wore in her new post. The actress shared a sexy video on Instagram in which she is seen posing to Lana Del Rey's "Doin Time".

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)