Fatima Sana Sheikh looks breathtaking in her latest Instagram clicks featuring her in an ivory scallop saree, elegantly paired with an embellished blouse by label Summer. This ensemble seamlessly intertwines tradition with modern sophistication, as her poised demeanour redefines classic charm. The ivory hues accentuate her inherent grace, while intricate details in the saree and blouse, including an embellished scallop border, showcase her meticulous sense of style. Opting for natural, flowing hair and minimalistic makeup, the Dangal fame star lets her radiance shine effortlessly. The highlight of her look was the azure blue drop earrings that added a vibrant touch to the overall monotone elegance. Witness the latest epitome of her timeless style below. Sam Bahadur Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Arrive in Style, Dangal Girls Set Festive Saree Fashion Goals (See Pics).

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Elegant Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

