Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the charismatic leads of the highly-anticipated film Fighter, made a fashion-forward statement at a special screening in New Delhi, donning coordinated black outfits alongside director Siddharth Anand. The movie has been creating a buzz for its thrilling action sequences and the captivating onscreen chemistry between Roshan and Padukone, building anticipation for a cinematic spectacle. Deepika stole the spotlight in a chic black pantsuit, paired with striking red lipstick and an elegant bun, radiating sophistication. Meanwhile, Hrithik showcased his signature style in a sharp black sweatshirt and pants, perfectly complementing his co-star. The duo's impeccable fashion choices, combined with the film's compelling promotion, are undeniably stoking excitement among movie enthusiasts. Addressing recent speculations about Deepika's absence from certain promotions, director Siddharth Anand clarified in a recent interview, putting an end to any lingering rumours. Deepika Padukone Gears Up for Her Upcoming Film Fighter’s Promotion in Style, Shares Instagram Post (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan at Fight's Promotion:

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

