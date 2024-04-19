April 18 witnessed a night of glamour and celebration for Marathi cinema! The esteemed Filmfare Awards Marathi 2024 unfolded with a dazzling red carpet showcasing renowned celebrities. But amidst the star-studded spectacle, one name stole the show: Tejasswi Prakash. The actress turned heads in a captivating black saree, its fabric adorned with intricate embroidered ethnic motifs that shimmered under the awards ceremony lights. The saree flowed gracefully around her, its elegance accentuated by a daringly sexy sleeveless blouse. This combination exuded an air of boldness and confidence, a perfect reflection of Tejasswi's captivating personality. Not to miss, her makeup and infectious smile created a truly unforgettable red carpet moment. Tejasswi Prakash’s White and Red Floral Dress Is the Perfect Spring Wardrobe Addition! (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash Slays in Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

