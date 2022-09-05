Florence Pugh is all dressed to kill in her all purple outfit as she walked with a drink in her hand and her short but cute haircut, paired with black glasses and small dangly earrings. Though she was absent from the press conference for Don't Worry Darling, she will join the cast for the film's premiere and appear on the red carpet. Olivia Wilde Urges Shia LaBeouf Not to Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Leaked Video.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmthusiast (@filmthusiast)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)