Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu recently shared some gorgeous photos on social media, flaunting a variety of fashionable outfits. In one picture, she rocks a light blue dress featuring bold cut-outs at the top and elegant ruched detailing at the bottom, complemented by silver hoop earrings. In another shot, she dazzles in a dusty pink shimmery dress adorned with sequins and feather accents, paired with dangling earrings. And in yet another striking look, she sizzles in a daring black dress with a thigh-high slit, exuding confidence and style. Throughout all her looks, her makeup is flawless, accentuating her natural beauty. Harnaaz truly shines in each and every outfit she wears. Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Models a Sequined Purple Gown for Pallavi Mohan’s Not So Serious (View Pic).

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in a Light Blue Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz Looks Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz Rocks a Daring Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)