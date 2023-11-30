Bollywood celebrities graced the red carpet in their most exquisite sartorial styles, adding to the grandeur of a fashion gala hosted by Vogue India. Each star carried unique allure and charm through their ensembles, leaving us in awe of their spectacular style statements. We have curated the top 5 best-dressed looks from yesterday's event's plethora of phenomenal attires. Sonam Kapoor stole the spotlight in a dramatic tangerine-hued ensemble. At the same time, Khushi Kapoor turned heads with her contemporary black blazer dress, and Karisma Kapoor made a chic entrance in a formal black look adorned with glitzy embellishments. The Kapoor ladies undoubtedly showcased their prowess in slaying any event! Bhumi Pednekar looked graceful in a flowy black dress, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta exuded edgy yet classy vibes in her daring-chic black, gold and beige attire. Join us in exploring the glamorous looks of these celebrities. Sonam Kapoor Serves Glam in Tangerine Dramatic Outfit As She Attends an Event With Hubby Anand Ahuja (Watch Video).

Sonam Kapoor Looks Stunning In Tangerine-Hued Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Bhumi Pednekar In Flowy Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Khushi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Chic Black Blazer Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Karisma Kapoor's Glam Avatar In Black Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Masaba Gupta's Daring-Chic Black, Gold And Beige Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

