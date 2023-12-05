Gemma Chan made a refined fashion statement at the Academy Museum Gala 2023 red carpet. The Don't Worry Darling actress donned an embellished silver Paradigm gown from Louis Vuitton, radiating sophistication and style. The intricate details of the dress catch the light, creating a shimmering effect that accentuates her elegance. Gemma's hair is flawlessly styled in a chic bun, adding a touch of timeless grace to her overall look. The Crazy Rich Asians star opted for glossy heels that perfectly complemented her ensemble. Gemma kept her makeup subtle and romantic and finished her chic attire with statement jewellery. Scroll down to explore Gemma Chan's elegant ensemble. Gemma Chan Birthday: She Loves Her Black Outfits a Bit Too Much!.

Gemma Chan's Stunning Silver Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

