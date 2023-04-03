Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s India tour has been quite fulfilling. The 27-year-old attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event dressed to the nines in a gorgeous Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree. Her “Bollywood dreams” was fulfilled by Varun Dhawan in a rather debated performance. And Gigi also got to meet and pose for a memorable photo with the ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan. The mum-of-one took to Instagram to share her experience at the NMACC India event, and one of the photos that got the netizens swooning over is of the model with King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan looks regal in black Pathani, while Gigi is breathtaking in a white and golden saree look. Gigi also shared a photo posing with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya. Aryan Spotted SMILING Thanks to Dad Shah Rukh Khan's Energetic 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Dance Performance.

Gigi Hadid and Shah Rukh Khan In One Frame!

Gigi Hadid With Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Gigi Hadid's Instagram Post

Fans Go Crazy Over The Gigi's Pic With SRK

King Khan with Supermodel Gigi Hadid at the NMACC Gala! ❤️🔥#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/jzQh1qZOU6 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 3, 2023

So many Indian Male Celebrities in an event but #GigiHadid posted a pic with Legend #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 on her Instagram. Meeting @iamsrk completes Mumbai visits for foreigners. pic.twitter.com/tBGOCyYCpC — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) April 3, 2023

