Supermodel Gigi Hadid stole the spotlight as she opened designer Jacquemus, Les Sculptures show in France. Gigi wore a textured cream coat, decked out with exaggerated sleeves and lapels. The impeccable styling included a wide belt. A leather handbag and chic white bow-embellished slingbacks complemented the look. Keeping it elegantly understated, she opted for simple gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold necklace with a pendant. Gigi's angelic aura was further enhanced by her soft, blown-out blonde locks, creating a mesmerising runway presence. Gigi Hadid Birthday: 7 Times Gigi Hadid Turned Red Carpet Into a Runway.

View Gigi Hadid’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)