Prepare to be blown away because Shehnaaz Gill is turning up the heat in a show-stopping all-red outfit! For an outing, she chose to wear a ravishing red netted top with fringe details, layered over a chic bralette. She amps up the glam factor with shimmering red cargo pants with trendy cutouts and pockets for that extra edge. She accessorises the look with bold red boots. Her makeup, with rosy cheeks, a touch of nude on the eyes, and lips painted with subtle nude hues, ties the entire beauty look together flawlessly. Her hair, cascading down in loose waves, adds an effortless touch of elegance to her overall vibe. Shehnaaz Gill Stuns in a Strappy Green Corseted Dress, Setting the Bar High for Spring-Summer Fashion Goals (View Pics).

View Shehnaaz Gill’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)