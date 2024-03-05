On the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie captivated attendees at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show with her impeccable fashion sense. Sporting a ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from Chanel's The Button Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection, she exuded elegance and sophistication. Jennie chose to pair the dress with long fingerless gloves and dramatic over-the-knee boots, highlighting her unique artistic identity. At the same time, her calculatedly messy hairdo added a touch of drama to her ensemble. She accessorised with a statement gold insignia necklace and opted for a light-make. Berry Vibes! BLACKPINK Jennie Lets Her Natural Elegance Shine in Beige Sweater Teamed With White Tee and High Bun – See Pics.

BLACKPINK Jennie At 2024 Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’OFFICIEL Vietnam (@lofficielvietnamofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)