Dua Lipa made a dazzling entrance at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony, exuding confidence and style as she graced the red carpet in Los Angeles. The Barbie singer captivated onlookers with her glamorous ensemble, opting for a custom Courrèges shaggy metallic chainmail gown that featured long sleeves, a daring V neckline, and hip cutouts, perfectly accentuating her figure. However, it was her choice of accessories that truly elevated her look to the next level. Dua adorned herself with a stunning sapphire-and-diamond embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace, shaped like two fish curling around her neck, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to her ensemble. Barbie: Dua Lipa Shares Beautiful Glimpses From Making of ‘Dance the Night’, View Music Video and Pics Inside!.

Check Out Dua Lipa's Look at Grammy 2024:

