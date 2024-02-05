Singer Dua Lipa looked elegant in a metallic silver Courrèges full-sleeved, floor-length gown at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024. The gown had metallic fringe embellishments and strategically placed cut-outs at the waist, which added to the charm. The daring plunging neckline, revealing her entire torso, adds a touch of heat and drama to the look. She completed the ensemble by accessorising the look with a chic fish-shaped choker necklace and paired it elegantly with high heels. Her eyebrows are groomed, and she applies just the right amount of blush and bronzer to enhance her natural beauty. A swipe of nude lip gloss adds the finishing touch to her flawless makeup. Completing the look, her signature red hair cascades down in loose waves, providing the perfect finishing touch to this elegant and polished style. Dua Lipa's Red-Hot Slay! Postar Stuns In a Fiery Monochrome Ensemble on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show - See Pics!.

