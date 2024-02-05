The incredibly talented singer and actress, Miley Cyrus, turned heads with a bold and daring fashion statement at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, 2024. Dressed in a stunning gold see-through netted gown from Maison Margiela, Miley exuded the vibes of an Egyptian princess. Complementing the look, she added a touch of brightness with vibrant yellow and gold heels. Miley's flawless makeup featured a generous application of highlighter and bronzer, paired with a subtle nude pink lipstick and a hint of blush on her cheeks. Her voluminous hairstyle perfectly amplified the overall Egyptian goddess aesthetic, completing the captivating and elegant ensemble. Miley Cyrus Makes a Bold Style Statement in Black Bodycon Dress Featuring Cut-Out Bralette and Lace Detail With Sheer Tights and Power Shades – See Pics!.

