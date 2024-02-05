Olivia Rodrigo channelled an old Hollywood look at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, 2024. Olivia’s vintage Versace floor-length gown featured a gradient pattern of red beads, sheer sequins, and straps embellished with metal rings. The singer accessorised the look with diamond and ruby stud earrings, as well as a large blue sapphire cocktail ring. Olivia’s look was completed with her tresses styled in a side part with loose waves. Her makeup—an ombre red lip and winged eyeliner—complemented the details of her gown. Olivia Rodrigo Puts On a Sexy Display in Sultry Satin Black Off-Shoulder Dress (Watch Video).

View Olivia Rodrigo’s Pics and Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

