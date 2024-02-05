Taylor Swift captivated audiences at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The singer wore a stunning black-and-white Schiaparelli gown. It featured a side slit that added a touch of glamour. Complementing her attire, she wore elegant black gloves, exuding sophistication. Adding to her ensemble, Taylor accessorised with a diamond-studded white and black layered choker necklace, silver earrings, and a pair of chic open-toe black heels. Her flawless makeup included a radiant base, while she maintained her signature glamorous red lips and dramatic winged liner for an extra dose of allure. Taylor Swift left everyone in awe by effortlessly combining style and grace and proving once again why she is a true icon in the world of fashion and beauty. Taylor Swift's Chic Fall Look: Singer in Brown Sweater and Heeled Boots Turns Heads in New York City (View Pics).

View Taylor Swift’s Pics and Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖Sophie💖 (@sophielovestay13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cambodian swifties (@butterflyswift_)

