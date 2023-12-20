Hailey Bieber graced Instagram, unveiling a mesmerising fashion statement. Adorned in a soft pink bralette and a chic white mini skirt, accentuated by a fuzzy white coat, Bieber radiated elegance. Her updo showcased sophistication, while the nude, classic makeup with pink cheek tints complemented her look flawlessly. A trendsetter in her own right, Bieber's fashion finesse has garnered attention once again, solidifying her position among style icons with this latest stunning ensemble. Hailey Bieber Channels 'Mean Girls' on Poster of Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan’s Film on Halloween, Shares Iconic Burn Book Photo With Her Own Twist! (View Pics).

See Hailey Bieber's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

