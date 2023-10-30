Halloween 2023: Hailey Bieber Opts for Carmen Electra’s Iconic Scary Movie Look, Shares Sexy Pics Flaunting Hot Bod in White Lace Bra and Panty

Model Hailey Bieber’s costume for this spooky season is too hot to handle. Her look is inspired by Carmen Electra’s striking appearance in the Scary Movie.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 30, 2023 08:17 AM IST

Hailey Bieber is one of the sexiest models and her costume for this Halloween is too hot to handle. The 26-year-old opted for Carmen Electra’s iconic look from the Scary Movie. She shared a series of pics on Instagram flaunting her hot bod in white lace bra and panty with the classic wet hairstyling look. She accessorised her look with white ankle-high socks and sneakers. Hailey has sizzled in this spooky season with her transformation as Drew for Halloween 2023. Paris Hilton Honours ‘Queen’ Britney Spears This Halloween by Recreating the Singer’s Iconic Blue Flight Attendant Look From the Song ‘Toxic’ (View Pics & Watch Video).

Hailey Bieber’s Halloween 2023 Costume

