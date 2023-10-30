Halloween 2023: Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof Nail Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks for the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party (View Pics)

Britney Spears’ looks from her popular music videos have turned out to be inspiration for celebs at Halloween parties this year. After Paris Hilton, it is Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof who dressed to impress at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party. Jessica wore a nude embellished bodysuit, which is inspired from Britney’s hit song “Toxic”. She accessorised her outfit with heels and a wig with bangs, subtle lip shade and makeup. Britney had rocked in a see-through bodysuit for the music video. On the other hand, Kelly opted for the Princess of Pop’s famous school girl costume from the track “...Baby One More Time”. Paris Hilton Honours ‘Queen’ Britney Spears This Halloween by Recreating the Singer’s Iconic Blue Flight Attendant Look From the Song ‘Toxic’ (View Pics & Watch Video).

Jessica Alba And Kelly Sawyer Patricof For Halloween Party

Jessica Alba dressed as Britney Spears for Halloween last night #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/ucZ8nPqpBA — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) October 28, 2023

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

