Halloween 2023: Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof Nail Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks for the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party (View Pics)

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof dressed to impress at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party by embracing ‘Icon’ Britney Spears’ popular looks from her music videos.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 30, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Britney Spears’ looks from her popular music videos have turned out to be inspiration for celebs at Halloween parties this year. After Paris Hilton, it is Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof who dressed to impress at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party. Jessica wore a nude embellished bodysuit, which is inspired from Britney’s hit song “Toxic”. She accessorised her outfit with heels and a wig with bangs, subtle lip shade and makeup. Britney had rocked in a see-through bodysuit for the music video. On the other hand, Kelly opted for the Princess of Pop’s famous school girl costume from the track “...Baby One More Time”. Paris Hilton Honours ‘Queen’ Britney Spears This Halloween by Recreating the Singer’s Iconic Blue Flight Attendant Look From the Song ‘Toxic’ (View Pics & Watch Video).

Jessica Alba And Kelly Sawyer Patricof For Halloween Party

Watch The Video Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

