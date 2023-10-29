This year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly proved to be a match made in Halloween heaven with their costumes. The couple attended Casamigos Halloween Party hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber October 27 in Beverly Hills, portraying characters from Quentin Tarantino's iconic film, Kill Bill: Volume 1. Kelly dressed up as Beatrix Kiddo, a.k.a. Black Mamba. He added details to the bright yellow tracksuit, such as a splash of fake blood on his clothes and the Samurai sword that Uma Thurman's character used in the film. Meanwhile, Fox went as Gogo Yubari, the young schoolgirl assassin who faces off against Black Mamba. She recreated Gogo's death in the costume by adding the bleeding eyes from the character's demise. Paris Hilton Honours ‘Queen’ Britney Spears This Halloween by Recreating the Singer’s Iconic Blue Flight Attendant Look From the Song ‘Toxic’ (View Pics & Watch Video).

Check Out Megan Fox's Instagram Pics:

