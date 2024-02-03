American singer Halsey recently graced Lollapalooza India 2024, delivering a stellar performance. She wowed in a captivating ombre coral saree designed by Manish Malhotra, embellished with dazzling mosaic sequins. Halsey completed her look with diamond hexagon drop earrings and a striking necklace, radiating a mesmerising aura. Her fusion of modern and traditional elements showcased her effortlessly embracing desi elegance. The songstress' enchanting ensemble captured attention, with designer Manish Malhotra sharing her stunning look on Instagram. Dive into Halsey's latest appearance, where she effortlessly flaunts her charm in contemporary saree attire. Halsey Flaunts Her Assets and Perfect Figure in a Cut-Out Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022! (View Pics).

