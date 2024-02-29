Pakistani actress Hania Aamir radiates regal charm in her latest ethnic ensemble. Donning a breathtaking royal blue lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery, she captivates attention at the event. Completing her look with elegant accessories, including rings, a gold choker necklace, a matha patti, and matching earrings, she epitomises grace and sophistication. With subtle yet glamorous makeup featuring hints of peach on her eyes, cheeks, and lips and her hair left loose, she exudes effortless beauty from head to toe. Jawan Fever: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ Song, Shares Video On Insta- WATCH.

View Hania Aamir's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

