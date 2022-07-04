Ji Chang-Wook is a heartthrob who masters the art of stealing hearts with his dapper looks and exquisite vogue. Be it a lawyer in Suspicious Partner or an architect in Lovestruck in the City, Wookie slays in every character he plays through his ultimate charm. As the South Korean fame celebrates his birthday on July 5, Tuesday, we must walk down the lane to ponder over his distinctive looks which include both his casual-chic style and perfectly tailored formal fashion. Take a look over Ji Chang-Wook's 10 flattering looks on his 34th birthday. Lee Min-ho, Ji Chang-wook, Nam Joo-hyuk - 5 Kdrama Men Who Broke Away From The Typical Romantic Hero Mould in The First Half Of 2022.

1. Excuse Me? How Can Someone Look That Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

2. All Eyes on Him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

3. Picture Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

4. Denim Have a Secret Love Story!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

5. Simple Made Stylish by Wookie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

6. That Singer Got Our Attention!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

7. Such a Cutiee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

8. Hotness Personified!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

9. You Handsome!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

10. Speechless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

11. A Bouquet of Flowers for This Charming Dude

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)