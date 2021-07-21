Sania Mirza took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Eid. Mirza is away from her family and expressed how much she misses them with her tweet. She can be seen wearing a stunning outfit in the picture.

Donning a blue jacket with a black top, Sania curled her hair to perfection. She added minimal makeup to her look and had that Eid glow on her face.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

Eid Mubarak to everyone 🤗 it's Eid far away from family and home for me but I wish everyone happiness ,joy and lots of love with your loved ones.. May Allah accept our duas and sacrifices 🤲🏽 🌙 pic.twitter.com/gXhLPc4hNq — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)