Actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a lovely mini-red dress with white and grey floral patterns. The dress boasted full sleeves and a flattering V-neckline. Completing her ensemble with black open-toe heels, gold rings, and hoop earrings, she looked elegant. A vibrant red lipstick added a pop of color to her lips, while neutral cream eyeshadow enhanced her eye shape. Her half-up, half-down hairstyle, with a neatly tied bun, provided the perfect finishing touch to her overall look. Hina Khan Is a Vision In Sheer White Saree Paired With Sleeveless Blouse (View Pics).

View Hina Khan’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

