Hina Khan continues to mesmerise her audience, flaunting lady boss vibes on Instagram. Sporting an oversized coat and trousers, she effortlessly owns the look. Her loose hair complements the confident pose captured. With glossy makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lipstick, she stuns, accessorising with a bold chunky chain necklace. Hina Khan Serves Winter Fashion Inspo in Turtleneck Top and Black Leather Skirt (See Pics).

Hino Khan's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

